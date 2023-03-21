An Israeli army vehicle was damaged Tuesday afternoon after it hit a mine along the Israel-Lebanon border, setting off an explosion.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF revealed that the terrorist who infiltrated into Israel and carried out a bombing attack near Megiddo Junction was able to cross over the security fence simply by using a ladder.

The terrorist was able to smuggle in explosives strapped to his body, as well as a large bag containing equipment. He was later eliminated following a second, botched bombing near Shlomi, along the Israel-Lebanon border.