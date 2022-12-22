Two people have already died this Hanukkah after choking on donuts, the traditional Israeli food eaten at this time of year. One was an elderly man of 70 from Netanya; the second was a 67-year-old resident of Bnei Brak. A third person, a 65-year-old man from Ofakim, also choked while eating a jelly donut but fortunately escaped with his life.

Responding to the tragedies, the Health Ministry called on the public to exercise more caution. "This unfortunate and tragic phenomenon is not new to us. We encounter such choking cases as a result of eating donuts virtually every year, in both adults and children."

According to the Ministry, there is a specific danger posed by donuts. "Donuts are soft but once you start chewing, they become like a sticky paste. To avoid the danger of choking, people should take small bites and chew well. Donuts actually require as much chewing as steak."

They add that, "Children under the age of three and adults with dentures or missing teeth who have difficulty chewing hard foods should be doubly careful, as should anyone who has problems with a dry mouth or any relevant medical condition. There are doctors and speech therapists who can help with learning how to swallow effectively. So, take care, because a happy Hanukkah is a safe Hanukkah."