A 70-year-old man nearly choked and lost consciousness while eating a jelly donut in Netanya Monday evening.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom teams provided initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated him to Laniado Hospital in serious and unstable condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yaakov Vazna who was the first responder at the scene said: "According to staff members at the residence, the man choked while eating a sufganiya [jelly donut]. I performed CPR on the man at the scene. He was transported to the hospital by a mobile intensive care ambulance in critical condition while still undergoing CPR."

The hospital said: "A man, in his 70s, was brought to the emergency medicine department at Laniado Hospital, while he was unconscious. His condition is serious but stable and he is currently being treated in the trauma center."