National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the criticism of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of the incoming coalition's proposed legal reforms Thursday.

"The attorney general is mistaken in thinking that she is the real Prime Minister of the State of Israel. Every law she disagrees with becomes a danger to democracy. It is a great shame that the attorney general does not participate in the discussions on the bill in the Knesset, because then she would have discovered that the problem is that the police order does not allow the minister to determine policy, even though in practice all the professionals believe that the minister should determine the policy towards police activity," Ben-Gvir said.

"This is not lightning legislation, but important and urgent legislation that will allow the National Security Minister to restore the personal security of the citizens of the State of Israel, I hope that our personal security is also important to the attorney general," he added.

Earlier, Attorney General Baharav-Miara said at a legal conference at the University of Haifa: "The legislative proposals being discussed these days - what is unfortunately known as the 'legislation blitz' - do not occur in a vacuum,. The big picture is important. The backlog of proposals on the table, certainly if implemented hastily, without a comprehensive and long-term vision, may disrupt the system of checks and balances between the governmental authorities."

"I do not dispute the importance of critical thinking in relation to the existing structure of power. Changes are sometimes forced by reality. But the idea that it is right or that it is possible to make a deep change in the fabric of the existing balance of power at the stroke of a sword, is wrong in my opinion. A fundamental change in the balance of power requires deep thinking and informed judgment," she said.