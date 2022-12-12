American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, US Central Command said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

The statement did not specify the location of the overnight operation, and claimed there were no civilian casualties in its initial assessments of the operation.

The statement described one of the two targeted ISIS leaders, Anas, as an “ISIS Syria Province official” involved in plotting attacks in eastern Syria.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region,” CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said in the statement, according to AP.

“The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East,” he added.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in land it controlled.

Several military offensives, including those backed by the US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

However, ISIS sleeper calls remain in the area continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq.

In October, US forces killed two top ISIS leaders in an air strike in northern Syria.

The strike killed Abu ‘Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, as well as Abu Mu’Ad al-Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for prisoner affairs, officials said.

Hours earlier, US forces killed senior ISIS member Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, whom CENTCOM said was known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters.

In July, the Pentagon said it killed Syria's top ISIS jihadist, Maher al-Agal, in a drone strike in the northern part of the country.