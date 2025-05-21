IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities on Tuesday night throughout Judea and Samaria and apprehended 25 wanted individuals.

As part of the activities, IDF soldiers, based on ISA intelligence, operated in the area east of Jenin and apprehended the mastermind behind the terror attack in Al Funduq on January 6th, 2025. Additionally, five suspects linked to ISIS were apprehended in Qabatiya.

Furthermore, over the past two days, IDF soldiers, along with Israel Police forces, operated in al-Khader, adjacent to Bethlehem. As part of the activity, the soldiers apprehended suspects involved in carrying out terror attacks in the area of Road 60, confiscated 250,000 shekels in terror funds, along with weapons and ammunition.

During a targeted activity in the area of Hebron, an M-16 rifle, an M-4 rifle, ammunition, and cartridges were located.

The apprehended individuals and the confiscated weapons were transferred for further processing to the Israel Police.