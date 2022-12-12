MK Waleed Taha of the Ra'am Party on Sunday expressed concern about the Likud agreeing to the Religious Zionist Party's demand to cancel the electricity law, which was approved by the previous government and allows illegal buildings to be connected retroactively to electricity infrastructure.

In an interview with the Arabic language Makan channel, Taha called the Netanyahu government that is forming a "fascist-Kahanist government", emphasizing that "the next government will be a very bad government in everything related to the affairs of Arab society."

"I warn against the collapse of some of the Arab local authorities," said Taha, noting that "if the next government behaves towards the Arab authorities using an ideological, racist and unprofessional approach, the Arab authorities will have difficulty functioning and maintaining a budget balance."

Commenting on the five-year plan approved by the Bennett government, Taha said that canceling it requires a new decision by the government, and even without such a decision, the government can place obstacles in the way of implementing the plan's sections.

Taha made it clear that Ra'am will not be part of a coalition that includes Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and their "fascist" partners, but he did not rule out the possibility of talks between Ra'am and the government.

"Ra’am is not interested in being in the opposition just to be in the opposition, but we will be wherever necessary to maintain our achievements for the sake of the Arab society and make sure that the next ministers behave towards the issues of the Arab society in an attitude that does not contain racism," he concluded.