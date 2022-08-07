MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) blasted the Israeli government over the military operation it is conducting in the Gaza Strip against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In a post in Arabic on Facebook, Taha wrote that the "policy of assassinations, repression and aggression" of all Israeli governments "will not bring security and stability to the region".

Taha pointed out that instead of the "policy of blood", the Israeli government should act to end the occupation, lift the blockade and provide security conditions for all the peoples of the region.

The blood of the innocent Palestinians, Taha said, must not be used as fuel for the parties in Israel for their political goals.

"This government must lift its hand off Gaza and stop this crazy war!" Taha demanded, adding: "We stand by our (Palestinian) people against aggression and war, and call for an end to the war, to return to the path of calm and to prevent the disaster of wars from the region."