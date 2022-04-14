MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) on Wednesday warned of a scenario in which the coalition will not be able to continue to exist.

"The integrity of the coalition should be in the interest of all its components without exception, and not of only parts of it!" he tweeted.

"The goal is to serve all citizens of the country equally and not to serve individuals in this or that party! If the coalition knows how to act this way it will continue to exist, and if it, it will have to come to an end soon!" added Taha.

Taha's remarks are an apparent reference to steps recently approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to appease the right-wing component of the coalition following the resignation of MK Idit Silman.

In an interview with Nas Radio on Wednesday morning, Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas said that his party is interested in the continued existence of the coalition and intends to support it as long as the political partners abide by the agreements signed with them.