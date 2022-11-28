Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, saying Ukrainian defense forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, according to the Reuters news agency.

"And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down," he added.

The Ukrainian leader said this coming week could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

Zelenskyy last week appealed to the United Nations Security Council to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure.

His remarks came after Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine earlier in the day, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians in Kyiv.

One attack killed an infant and seriously injured doctors, as Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian maternity hospital in Vilniansk, near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"Today is just one day but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror," Zelenskyy said via video link to the council chamber in New York, adding that hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.

Ukraine is waiting to see "a very firm reaction" to Wednesday's air strikes from the world, he added.

Zelenskyy called for Russia to be denied a vote on any decision concerning its actions.