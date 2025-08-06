Drako Glišić, Serbia's Minister for Public Investments, on Tuesday suffered a stroke during a live interview on the morning show Novo Jutro on Pink TV.

Hosts Daja Đorđević and Predrag Sarapa noticed something was wrong when Glišić began speaking slowly, stammering, displaying a lack of coordination, and his speech became incoherent. Concerned, they asked him if he was feeling okay, but he was unable to respond properly, mumbling.

The show was immediately interrupted, and Glišić was rushed to the hospital, unconscious. According to Serbian BBC News, he was diagnosed with a stroke and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he was placed on a ventilator. His condition was reported as serious.

After the incident, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who is close to Glišić, visited him in the hospital. The president posted a video on his Instagram account, writing, "Drako, hold on, don’t give up!" He later added, "Drako feels better, I spoke with him, he’s still struggling a bit, but I can't describe my happiness, and his as well."

According to a report by Blic, host Predrag Sarapa also required medical attention due to shock.