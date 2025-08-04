When Eyal came back from Gaza, his wife Rachel expected life to return to normal, but almost immediately, she noticed disturbing changes.

“He was always so calm and steady,” Rachel says. “Now he has sudden mood swings. He’s emotionally detached. He’s even had two panic attacks in front of our kids.”

Rachel’s story is far from unique. Mental health professionals confirm these are classic symptoms of PTSD — a direct result of the trauma soldiers endured during Operation Rising Lion.

Since the beginning of the operation, thousands of IDF soldiers and reservists have left their homes, families, and jobs to defend the Jewish people. They stood on the front lines, often in brutal conditions. They were injured. They lost friends. They saw horrors no one should ever see.

While some wounds are visible, others just as devastating remain hidden, such as panic attacks, anxiety, depression and PTSD. These soldiers return as fathers, brothers, and husbands haunted by memories they can’t escape.

Shomrei Yisroel has launched an emergency campaign to provide professional therapy to 40 IDF soldiers in urgent need of treatment. Every $120 sponsors a session, helping a hero reclaim his life.

After everything these soldiers endured to protect our nation, they deserve more than gratitude. They deserve the chance to heal. This is how we say “thank you” in a way they will truly feel.