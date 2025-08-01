Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned recent Russian missile and drone strikes in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that killed nearly 30 people.

"I condemn the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, which resulted in an immense and tragic loss of life. Condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery to the many injured. I just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes," Sa'ar wrote on X.

He added: "We call for a durable and lasting peace, which ensures security for Ukraine."

Russian drones and missiles struck several residential districts of Kyiv on Thursday morning. This morning (Friday), Ukrainian officials announced that the death toll from the strikes has risen to 28.

Three children aged three, six, and seventeen are among the fatalities, according to Ukraine's Interior Minister. About 160 people were injured in the attacks.