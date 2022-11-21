Ukraine responded on Monday to allegations that its soldiers had executed at close range Russian troops who were trying to surrender, saying it will launch an investigation.

Footage circulating on Russian social media allegedly showed the Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian troops who appeared to be conceding defeat, the Associated Press reported.

“Of course Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video,” Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said, speaking from a security summit in Halifax, Canada.

She added that it was unlikely the short videos contained evidence to confirm Russia’s allegations.

On Friday, Russian officials said that Moscow was launching a criminal investigation after the clips surfaced on Russian Telegram channels.

But Stefanishyna noted that Ukrainian soldiers have been ordered to capture “as many prisoners of war as we can” so that they can be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers held by Russia.

“Every potential executed Russian soldier is some Ukrainian that is not able to be exchanged, so the spirit and logic is not there,” she said.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine told the Associated Press it was examining the footage and urged an investigation.