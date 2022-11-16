Over 180 NGOs and civil rights group have addressed a letter calling on Twitter and Elon Musk to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

The coalition said that the measure is a needed “tool to combat antisemitism on the social media platform.”

Noting that Twitter is one of the world’s most popular social media platforms for online discussions, the letter went on to state that in order to “maximize the probably that the future is good, the work needs an online platform where everyone can participate. Unfortunately, this is not the case, as Jewish users are subject to unrelenting harassment on Twitter.”

The signatories said that they “believe that exchanges of ideas on twitter must not undermine the safety or well-being of users, especially those from vulnerable communities.”

They called on Twitter to update its anti-hate policies by adopting the IHRA definition as a “guiding tool to stymie the spread of Jew hatred.”

B’nai Brith Canada applauded the letter’s objective, noting that it demonstratives the level of Twitter’s issue with antisemitism by including a list of over 1,000 examples of antisemitic tweets that would fall under the purview of the IHRA definition.

“We are proud to offer our support to this important letter,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn. “Twitter is such an influential social-media platform in contemporary society and we hope Mr. Musk will have the acumen and moral resolve to understand why he should include the IHRA definition as a staple in his newest venture.”

The joint letter also recommended a method for Twitter to flag antisemitic tweets while educating users about antisemitism.

The letter concluded by urging Musk to facilitate Twitter “to rise to its commitment to be the modern town square…by fully adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism.”