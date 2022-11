Former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin has donated a kidney to an unknown recipient - unknown, that is, also to Feiglin himself.

On his Twitter account, Feiglin wrote: "I did not donate a kidney to an unknown Jew out of any sense of moral superiority. I donated in order to fulfill [the Torah principle] that states that 'A person who saves the life of another is considered to have saved the entire world.' In other words, I donated a kidney to a fellow Jew simply because I am a religious man."