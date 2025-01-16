Zehut Party Chairman former MK Moshe Feiglin announced during a conference in Petah Tikva on Thursday that his party will compete in the next election.

In his announcement, Feiglin voiced strong criticism of the government's conduct and presented an alternative to the current policy. "15 months after the disaster of October 7th, an unimaginable gap has come out between the generation of heroism that is executing the war, and the generation of defeat that's leading it," Feiglin stated. "The Prime Minister promised us all total victory, but instead he led us to another round of hostage deals and defeat. We all stand together and tell Netanyahu - no more!"

Later in his speech, he claimed that "there is no victory without occupation, expulsion, and settlement. Thirty years ago we stood at the head of the struggle against the Oslo Accords. Today, after we saw the deadly consequences, we come to finish the job."

Feiglin called on all parties and movements to unite around a common platform and create a "national leadership with a vision."

Feiglin tuned to the leaders of the right-wing parties and called on them to leave the coalition, topple the government, and join together to establish a "leadership with a vision for the State of Israel."

He also affirmed that Zehut would only join a government that commits to nullifying the Oslo Accords, annexing Judea and Samaria, and leading a policy of widespread settlement.