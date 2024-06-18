Former MK Moshe Feiglin, who lost his grandson Yair Levin in battle in Gaza, was the subject of a heated argument in the Channel 12 studio during a program hosted by Avri Gilad and Yair Cherki.

A day earlier, after a panel discussion on the same program, not knowing the cameras were still rolling, Feiglin showed Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romi who is in Hamas captivity, how he remembers the hostages.

The former MK removed his shoe and revealed that he keeps a stone in it to cause him discomfort every time he steps down so he would not forget the hostages for a moment.

Some of the members of the studio panel the next day disparaged Feiglin and journalist Chen Liberman even claimed that it was an "empty gesture." Avri Gilad was unhappy with her remarks and told her not to disparage the bereaved grandfather.

Yair Cherki also rejected her comments and responded: "Sometimes wearing a yellow pin and feeling that you did your part while doing whatever you want is an empty gesture. I won't forget my brothers in captivity - and a stone in a shoe, in my opinion, is better than a yellow pin."