The Council of Torah Sages of Shas met on Saturday at the home of council member Rabbi Moshe Maya with the participation of the President of the Council, Rabbi Shimon Baadani and party chairman Aryeh Deri.

The rabbis gathered to decide on the distribution of ministerial portfolios among party members in the new coalition, as well as on Deri taking the Finance Ministry.

The chairman of Shas provided the rabbis with a detailed review of the negotiations and the demands of the party to join the coalition led by Netanyahu and also detailed the proposed distribution of the ministerial portfolios.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the rabbis blessed Deri but did not decide on the distribution of the portfolios or about Deri receiving the Finance Ministry. The rabbis ordered Deri to continue the negotiations in order to achieve the maximum.