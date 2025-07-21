Following the resignation of Shas ministers from their posts, the party has voiced strong opposition to Minister Haim Katz receiving any of the vacated portfolios.

According to a Monday morning report aired on Reshet Bet, the ministries previously held by Shas are expected to be reassigned to Likud ministers.

Currently under consideration for the roles are Justice Minister Yariv Levin, whom Shas sources describe as their preferred candidate, as well as Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

However, Shas officials have made clear their firm objection to Katz receiving any of the positions.

Coalition sources estimate that the resignations are largely symbolic, describing them as “a façade,” given that directors-general and advisors aligned with Shas are expected to remain in place.

According to those sources, despite the ministers' formal resignations, nothing substantial is likely to change, as Shas will continue to maintain control over the ministries through key appointments.