Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich is currently inclined to choose the defense portfolio in the incoming government, Kan Reshet Bet reported Thursday. Over the past week, Smotrich consulted with retired generals and other defense experts regarding the possible appointment as Defense Minister.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Smotrich told Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu that although he is still debating between the finance and defense portfolios, he is currently inclined to choose defense. According to sources that were involved in the discussion, Netanyahu did not express opposition to Smotrich taking the defense position.

The Religious Zionism chair will submit his final decision to the Likud chair, regardless of whether or not Shas chairman Aryeh Deri will choose the finance portfolio. Of the considerations that will affect MK Smotrich's decision: the handling of Area C in Judea and Samaria and the Arab seizure of those lands, as well as the demand that the young settlements be regulated by law and Smotrich's will to lead such a move.

On Thursday, the Likud negotiation team will meet with the other right-wing parties' teams in an attempt to close all loose ends regarding the government's makeup and its fundamentals and to allow the new government to be sworn in together with the Knesset next week.

President Isaac Herzog will continue to meet with representatives from the different parties to hear their recommendations regarding the head of the coalition. On Thursday, the President is expected to meet with representatives of United Torah Judaism, Religious Zionism, Yisrael Beytenu, Otzma Yehudit, Hadash, Ta'al, and the United Arab List.

On Wednesday, the President listened to Likud and Shas representatives, who recommended Likud chairman Netanyahu; Yesh Atid representatives, who recommended Yair Lapid; and National Unity representatives, who chose not to recommend anyone.

On Friday, Herzog will meet with representatives from Noam and Labor.