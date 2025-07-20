After more than a year of discussions, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein has decided not to submit the draft enlistment law to the Knesset plenum, effectively shelving it, according to a report by Kan News.

According to the report, Edelstein made the decision arguing that there is no point in submitting a proposal that would not pass, given the withdrawal of the haredi parties from the government.

Over the weekend, Edelstein responded to accusations that he was attempting to topple the government instead of practically advancing the enlistment law.

"I want, wanted, and will continue to want one thing - to bring a real enlistment law. Maybe not perfect in everyone's eyes, but one that does meet the IDF's needs, with a gradual draft of the haredim," Edelstein said in an interview with the Maariv daily.

"This is a serious law: personal and institutional sanctions, real numbers, and strict oversight. This law puts an end to the phenomenon of posing as Torah students - in my view, a disgrace to the Torah world," he added.

He emphasized that there was no need to explain to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was not trying to bring down the government, since, in his words, "Netanyahu never believed those 'scare stories' - that I’m siding with Lapid, Bennett, or Eisenkot. Not even Yair Golan. I respect the Prime Minister’s intelligence, who understands there is no basis to it."

Edelstein also made clear he has no intention of leaving Likud for another party.

When asked whether the Prime Minister was considering removing him from his position due to pressure from the haredi parties, he responded, "I don’t think that’s being considered. It’s not a serious move. Such a dismissal would destroy any chance of legislating the law during this term. I don’t rule out political scenarios, but I’m not afraid and I’m not considering changing my positions. My conscience is completely clear. Maybe that’s why I don’t threaten or curse. Because when there’s no argument, people yell. They know I’m right."