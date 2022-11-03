Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James for orchestrating a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.

Trump’s lawsuit comes after James sued Trump and three of his children in September, alleging they committed fraud over a period of 10 years.

Trump has repeatedly accused James of a conducting politically motivated “witch hunt” against him, his family and his business.

Trump filed the lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court. It accused James of "a relentless, pernicious, public and unapologetic crusade" against Trump and the Trump Organization, the Associated Press reported.

The former president also alleged that James's case against him was a “plot” to take over his business that started as a "cartoonish, thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign" his reputation.

Trump posted on Truth Social that if he were "not leading in the polls by substantial margins against both Democrats and Republicans, this would not be happening."

A spokesperson for James’s office told the Associated Press that the attorney general “sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud."

"That fact hasn't changed, and neither will our resolve to ensure that no mater how powerful or political one might be, no one is above the law,” the statement said.