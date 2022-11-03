Even after a successful election, seasoned right-wing activist Baruch Marzel continues to criticize his long-time partner, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"He says that most Arabs are okay," Marzel told Akiva Novick and Tali Moreno on Kan Reshet Bet radio. He explains how MK Ben-Gvir has become "too moderate" in his opinion. Beforehand he emphasized that, "Anyone who voted Balad is the enemy."

Marzel stated: "We felt that the ideology was not guided, the ideology was changing, that the actions regarding very important things were different, the truth is that Itamar didn't want us with him anymore. We were a burden on him."

Marzel added: "We weren't looking for a position. If I would want funding for institutions I'm sure he would give them to me."

Marzel is not quick to give up on the movement that he helped found: "Otzma Yehudit is ours, and Itamar Ben-Gvir may have to create his own movement. We will run in the next elections, against Itamar, unless our prayers are answered and he repents."