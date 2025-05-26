בן גביר בהר הבית עם התייחסות למינוי האלוף זיני דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount this morning in honor of Jerusalem Day, accompanied by fellow members of the Otzma Yehudit party.

Joining him were Minister of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Knesset Member Yitzhak Kreuzer. The visit took place amid ongoing Jerusalem Day celebrations.

Ben-Gvir noted the increasing presence of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount. "We are seeing the holiday of Jerusalem. There are really many Jews who are filling the Temple Mount – what a joy to see that," he said. He also expressed gratitude for what he described as a growing ability to engage in Jewish prayer at the site.

Ben Gvir offered prayers for the safety of Israeli hostages and for victory in the war. He also extended support to ISA director nominee David Zini.