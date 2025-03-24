Bentzi Gopstein, chairman of the Lehava organization and advisor to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, does not have a permanent entry permit for the Knesset, unlike other advisors.

Sources in Otzma Yehudit claimed in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, that the Shin Bet (ISA) is behind the decision. To receive a permanent permit, one must undergo security clearance by the Knesset Guard.

The Knesset commented on the report: "As a general rule, the Knesset does not divulge information regarding security."

On Sunday, Channel 12reported that the ISA has been conducting a covert investigation regarding the spread of Khanist ideals to law enforcement institutions and to prevent figures with affiliation with the movement into the system of government.

A secret document drafted by the ISA stated: "We have identified the spread of Kahanism within law enforcement institutions as a dangerous phenomenon whose prevention is part of the ISA's mission. Given the involvement of politicians, this must be done with reason and with utmost caution."

The ISA confirmed the report and stated that the Kach and Kahane Chai movements have been classified as "terror organizations" since 2016. "The activity of these organizations continued after that, and the service has worked to expose and thwart it, according to its mission under the law. Accordingly, and as information on the subject is received, the service also addresses concerns regarding the infiltration of these elements into government institutions, particularly law enforcement institutions."