Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on Israeli citizens to go out and vote, saying that voting is "a great merit."

Bennett added, "After over a decade in politics, this is the first time that I am watching things from the side."

"I want to tell all Israeli citizens: We are all one camp - we are all the nation of Israel. Beginning at 10:00p.m. tonight, we will put aside the slogans and hatred, we will begin the task of healing the rifts and renewing the connection between all of us, with G-d's help with a large and broad government - a unity government."

In June, two days after Bennett and then-Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced the dissolution of the government, Bennett announced that he would retire from political life.

Shortly after the government broke apart, Bennett stepped down from his role as prime minister and gave his seat to Lapid, taking Lapid's role as Alternate Prime Minister.