Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday held a modest handover ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The ceremony follows the dissolution of the Knesset on Thursday morning.

Senior officials from their bureaus and members of the Bennett and Lapid families also attended the ceremony.

An orderly and in-depth transition meeting was then held between outgoing Prime Minister Bennett and incoming Prime Minister Lapid, in which the former outlined the main security and diplomatic issues of the State of Israel.

Bennett remarked: "This very special position, and this country, do not belong to any one person. They belong to the entire people of Israel. I hand over to you the responsibility for the State of Israel. I wish that you guard it well and may G-d watch over you."

"Lihi, I want to say that it is not easy to be the Prime Minister's wife. But the stability is at home, the warmth is at home, the place that you are familiar with. Everyone will be there for you, without outside interests, without anything. This is the cornerstone for Yair's success.

"Gilat, you are amazing, you are something special. The children, I know that it was not an easy year but what I told you at the outset, we are all together for the country. Together, you have paid a price for the country.

"Yair, every Shabbat we bless the children: 'May G-d make you like Efraim and Menashe. May the Lord bless you and keep you. May he make His face to shine on you and be gracious to you. May He lift up His face to you and grant you peace.' Good luck my brother!"

Lapid said, "Amazingly, my mother said the same blessing to me 25 minutes ago. I will yet say what I have to say."

"I have worked under prime ministers. I am familiar with prime ministers. You are a good man and an excellent prime minister. You are also a good friend. This is not a farewell ceremony because there is no intention to take leave of you."