Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmehal sent a congratulatory letter to the Rabbi of Kyiv, Rabbi Yonatan Markowitz, on the occasion of his birthday.

In the letter, which he wrote on behalf of the government of Ukraine, the Prime Minister mentioned Rabbi Markowitz's decision to stay with his community even during the war and not to leave Ukraine despite the difficult situation.

"Your activity in these days of war provides spiritual support that helps the unity of the Ukrainian people, which is a guarantee of victory over the enemy and maintaining the unity of the people" the Prime Minister wrote in his letter.

Shemhal has maintained a deep friendship with Rabbi Markowitz for many years. Even on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, when he was at the UN Assembly, he found time to call Rabbi Markowitz to wish him a happy new year and even sent a special new year's greeting letter to Rabbi Markowitz and the Jews of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine ended his letter with a heartfelt wish that "G-d will continue to help you with the good things you do for the citizens of Ukraine and for the all Ukrainian society."