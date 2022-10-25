Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday morning commented on a Monday night military operation in Shechem (Nablus) which destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the "Lion's Den" terror group.

Speaking at a Movement for Quality Government event, Lapid said, "Our goal was and remains to strike hard and continuously at terrorists and those who dispatch them in Jenin, Nablus, and wherever terrorism takes root; we will not relent even for a moment."

"We will not permit the existence of terrorist organizations that attack Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. The targeting of the head of the Lion's Den organization, Waddia Al-Houh, along with additional terrorists, last night in Nablus, is the result of joint efforts by the security forces – the IDF, ISA and the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit," he continued.

"As part of the operation, the terrorist laboratory of the Lion's Den was severely damaged. This was a lethal precision strike at the heart of a terrorist cell that was trying to carry out attacks. I commend the security forces that are active day and night for the safety of all Israelis.

"Those who try to attack us will suffer the consequences."

Lapid also spoke with IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit commanders who took part in Monday night's operation in Nablus, discussing with them the details of the preliminary review of the operation, in relation to the operational plan that had been presented to him previously.

Lapid praised the commanders and thanked them for the joint operation and inter-agency cooperation and emphasized that they had to remain prepared for any incident.

"We will not hesitate to take action against terrorism anytime, anywhere. The citizens of Israel will sleep better tonight knowing that you and your forces are out in the field. Take care of your people and continue defending our country," he told them.