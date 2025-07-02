The Supreme Planning Council is discussing today (Wednesday) the promotion of 267 housing units in two settlements in Judea and Samaria - Ma'ale Amos and Modi'in Gardens. Of the total units, 150 are expected to be built in Modi'in Gardens.

The website of the left-wing organization 'Peace Now' stated that this is the first plan of its kind aimed at expanding a town in Judea and Samaria in an area beyond the fence.

The planned area is located west of the fence, in an area near the village of Ni'lin, where the fence was established in 2005.

The website wrote that the original initiative for construction in the area began about 20 years ago. When the route of the fence was determined, the entrepreneurial company claimed that the route would harm its plans to build a neighborhood on land purchased near the settlement.

Peace Now claimed that the change in the status of the plan came only after the establishment of the current government. The plan was approved for deposit in June 2023, and today it is to be discussed for validation. If approved, it will set a precedent for expanding Israeli towns beyond the security fence.

Since last November, the Supreme Planning Council has been holding weekly discussions to promote housing units in Judea and Samaria. Since the beginning of 2025, along with the plans intended for approval this week, the Supreme Planning Council has promoted 19,647 housing units - an all time record for such a period.