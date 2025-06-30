Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon harshly condemned a Sunday night arson attack on an IDF military facility in Judea and Samaria.

“No civilized country can tolerate anarchistic violence such as setting fire to a military installation, damaging IDF property and attacks on security personnel by citizens of the country,” Netanyahu said. “Whoever carried out these actions undermines the rule of law and harms the state.”

“I call on the law enforcement authorities to quickly investigate the events and deal with the rioters to the fullest extent of the law,” he added. “The settler community exemplifies the development of the country and significant service in the IDF, and contributes to the ranks of religious scholars. We will not allow a handful of violent ideologues to defame an entire community.”

Earlier, the office of Defense Minister Israel Katz announced an emergency meeting with all security agencies to address the assault on IDF soldiers and forces in Judea and Samaria.

“We must put an immediate end to this phenomenon. We will take all necessary measures to uproot this violence — no one will dare raise a hand against IDF soldiers or security personnel,” Katz said.