Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir spoke at the Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva economic conference on Sunday and stated that his goal is that the Religious Zionism party will be big and influential, so no one would be able to distance it from the next government.

"I believe that if we will be big and strong no one will leave us out. I don't doubt Netanyahu's intentions and I know that he wants a right-wing government. Every time he sees me he says that he wants a right-wing government. We also remember the past: they (the Likud) formed governments with Ehud Barak, and Tzipi Livni, and Yair Lapid. There are factors in the Likud who aren't bothered by that, but I want a fully right-wing government," Ben Gvir stated.

When asked whether he would be willing to sit in a government headed by Benny Gantz Ben Gvir stated: "I have a big problem with someone who hosted Mahmoud Abbas in his home, called him a friend, put IDF soldiers in danger to be humanitarian. Whoever thinks that Gantz is on the right, he's not even in the center. He is on the left, and we are working for a right-wing government."

When asked what he has to say to those who accuse him of moving left and leaving Otzma Yehudit's original party line, Ben Gvir answered that he doesn't know what the "original party line" is since it is a relatively new party. The MK also addressed his former partners Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel who have called him out, "Michael and Baruch are dedicated and righteous individuals, they do good for the state of Israel. I think that it's a big injustice that they can't run for Knesset. On the other hand, I have to tell the truth, I moved on, I'm no longer 16-year-old Itamar. I don't talk about expelling all the Arabs. I'm not the Kach movement."