A new poll released Sunday evening by Channel 13 suggests that if elections were held today, the Otzma Yehudit party would secure nine seats in the Knesset.

According to the survey, the Likud party remains in the lead with a projected 24 seats, closely followed by a potential party led by Naftali Bennett with 23. Shas and Otzma Yehudit are tied, each expected to receive nine seats.

The Democratic Party, Yisrael Beiteinu, and United Torah Judaism are each forecasted to win eight seats. Yesh Atid trails slightly with seven seats, while Ra'am is projected to receive six.

Hadash-Ta’al and a potential new party headed by Gadi Eizenkot are each polling at five seats. The Religious Zionist Party and Blue and White are each projected to win four.