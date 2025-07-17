The government of the Republic of Slovenia announced Thursday that it has adopted a policy framework for imposing sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the official statement, the Slovenian government accuses the two ministers of promoting "genocidal statements" that incite extreme violence and severe human rights violations against Palestinian Arabs. The government cited the ministers' public support for the expansion of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, "forced displacement of Palestinians, and calls for violence against Palestinian civilians."

Slovenia stated that the ministers' actions and positions "encourage ethnic cleansing in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza." The Slovenian government said such conduct is inconsistent with the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice from July 2024, regarding Israeli policies and practices in the Palestinian territories, including eastern Jerusalem.

As part of its measures, Slovenia has declared Ben-Gvir and Smotrich persona non grata. It is the first country in the European Union to take such steps against Israeli ministers.

Last month, the governments of the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Norway officially announced sanctions on the Israeli ministers. The UK Foreign Office stated that the decision was made as part of a wider move to address what it described as "extremist settler violence" and the undermining of a future Palestinian state.

According to the British government, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are being sanctioned in their personal capacities, with both now subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and disqualification from serving as company directors in the UK. Ben-Gvir currently serves as Israel's Minister for National Security, and Smotrich is Minister of Finance and a minister in the Defense Ministry.