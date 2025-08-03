בן גביר חזן בהר הבית ישיבת הר הבית

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to visit the Temple Mount this morning (Sunday), on the fast of Tisha B’Av. Alongside him, thousands of Jews are expected to visit and pray at the site throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Per the minister's policy, the police are allowing Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount to sing in all areas of the site, to pray in the eastern part of the mount, and to prostrate.

During the visits, dozens of Jews were filmed singing and dancing on the Temple Mount. Police officers did not intervene or disrupt them. At the same time, an Arab who shouted at one of the Jewish groups on the mount was removed and arrested by police.

שירה וריקודים בהר הבית בנימין זרקא

Associates of National Security Minister Ben-Gvir emphasized the dramatic shift: “This is a monumental change that hasn’t happened in a thousand years. The minister’s policy is to allow freedom of worship for Jews everywhere — including on the Temple Mount — and Jews will continue to do so in the future.”

They added: “The Temple Mount is sovereign territory in the capital of the State of Israel. There is no law permitting racist discrimination against Jews on the Temple Mount — or anywhere else in Israel.”