Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country, Reuters reported.

Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilization.

He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks with Ukraine, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

Putin’s comments come days after Russia staged its heaviest missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since the start of its invasion of February 24.

The attacks came after an attack that damaged a Russian bridge to Crimea. Putin said on Sunday that the explosion of the bridge was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services.

On Friday, the Russian President stressed, "We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine. No, of course not."

He said there was "no need for massive strikes" now because most designated targets had been hit.

Putin replied "No" when asked if he had any regrets over the invasion, saying failure to act in Ukraine would have been even worse.

"I want it to be clear: what is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly, but we would have got the same thing a little later, only in worse conditions for us, that's all. So we are acting correctly and in a timely manner."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)