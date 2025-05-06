Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone today (Tuesday) with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of Victory in Europe Day on May 8.

“The two leaders exchanged warm greetings on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II,” the Israeli readout of the called states. “The prime minister emphasized the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory over the Nazis, and emphasized the importance of the many Jewish commanders and fighters in the war.”

Netanyahu thanked Putin for his assistance in securing the release of former hostage Sasha Troufanov, who is a Russian citizen. The two also discussed the efforts to secure the release of the remaining 59 hostages still held in Gaza.