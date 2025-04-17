Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met on Thursday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Araghchi conveyed a message from his Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, about the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in an official statement: "Despite the pressure of sanctions, Russian-Iranian relations are traditionally characterized as a partnership."

It added: "We intend to further expand mutually beneficial ties with Iran in the interests of regional stability and international security. We count on the progressive strengthening of the entire range of multifaceted strategic interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran."