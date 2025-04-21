Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law approved by the Russian parliament, aimed at deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran across various fields, including security and military cooperation.

The law’s approval comes months after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Moscow, where the two leaders signed a new cooperation agreement. Following the signing, Putin and Pezeshkian stated that the two countries would enhance collaboration in areas such as politics, security, trade, transportation, and energy.

The agreement also comes amid increased Western sanctions on Iran due to its continued uranium enrichment and efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cooperation between Russia and Iran has intensified. Tehran supplied Russia with Shahed drones, which Moscow used in attacks on Ukraine. In return, Russia provided Iran with air defense systems. According to reports, Israel successfully neutralized these air defense systems during the Israel Air Force’s recent attack on Iran.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the new agreement is set to remain in effect for 20 years.