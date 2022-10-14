Former President Donald Trump published a blistering letter attacking the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 after it issued a subpoena for him to testify on Thursday.

Trump called the Commission a “witch hunt” and accused it of failing to look into basic facts related to the riot.

The letter repeated Trump’s allegation that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and then goes after the Committee, calling them a “group of Radical Left Democrats.”

“This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself,” the letter said.

Trump did not state in the letter whether he would follow through on the subpoena and testify before the lawmakers.

"The Unselect Committee has wilfully ignored the fact that days before January 6, 2021, I recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, D.C. on January 6th because I knew, just based on instinct and what I was hearing, that the crowd coming to listen to my speech, and various others, would be a very big one, far bigger than anyone thought possible," Trump said in the letter.

He continued: "The Department of Defense timeline shows that National Guard troops could have easily been present at the Capitol before January 6th and that I fully authorized this recommendation and request. Following my authorization, the Department of Defense was surprised to receive a wholesale refusal, in writing, from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Capitol Police, who do not report to me, but report to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The law requires their authorization before any troop deployment could be utilized in Washington, D.C."

Trump referred to the 2020 election as the “crime of the century.”

The letter concluded: “The people of this Country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or Liberty and Justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the Crime of the Century.”

