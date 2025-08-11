New York City Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa has raised concerns that President Donald Trump's involvement in the city's mayoral race could work to the advantage of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, The Hill reported.

“In this situation, it doesn’t help if he intervenes in New York City,” Sliwa was quoted as having told Fox 5 in an interview.

“Every day it’s Trump versus Zohran Mamdani, it’s a good day for Zohran Mamdani. Every day that Cuomo and Adams talk about you, ‘you drop out, you job out,’ it’s a good day for Zohran Mamdani,” he added.

The mayoral race has become increasingly contentious, with Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary. Cuomo is now running as an independent, alongside incumbent Mayor Eric Adams .

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, including his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada".

He has also pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.

Mamdani has also been criticized for condemning Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s attack on Israel, rather than denouncing the terrorist organization.

Trump recently vowed that he would not let "communist lunatic" Mamdani "destroy New York".

Before that, Trump said of Mamdani, “I think he's terrible. He’s a communist. The last thing we need is a communist. I think I’m going to have a lot of fun watching him because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

Sliwa’s comments followed a report in the New York Times stating that Trump held multiple phone calls with Cuomo and was considering involvement in the race.

Sliwa responded to Trump’s potential involvement, stating, “I would just say to the president, spend your time where it’s needed more, on geopolitical interests that affect all Americans. This election in New York City does not affect all Americans.”

Cuomo denied the claim. “I can’t remember the last time I spoke to President Trump,” he said at a press conference. “I have never spoken to him about the mayor’s race.”