Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the most senior Jewish Member of the House of Representatives, on Monday joined New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, as both denounced former Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump, accusing them of political collusion and betrayal of New York values.

“New York has always stood up to bullies and defended what’s right, even when it’s difficult, which is why we were so shocked to learn that Andrew Cuomo called Donald Trump for advice after the Democratic primary,” Nadler declared, as quoted by The Hill.

“This betrayal shows exactly what we’re up against: politicians willing to legitimize our city’s greatest threat for their personal benefit. The truth is, Cuomo and Trump are very similar.”

Nadler continued, “Both use their power to serve themselves and their wealthy donors, not the people. If it weren’t clear before, it should be now. Donald Trump is no friend to our city, and neither is Andrew Cuomo. This is why the choice for New York City’s next mayor is so critical.”

Mamdani echoed Nadler’s concerns, slamming Cuomo’s reported coordination with Trump.

Their criticism of Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is running as an independent , followed a report in the New York Times last week stating that Trump held multiple phone calls with Cuomo and was considering involvement in the race.

Cuomo denied the report. “I couldn’t remember the last time I spoke to President Trump,” he said at a press conference last week. “I have never spoken to him about the mayor’s race.”

When asked directly during an Oval Office event, Trump responded, “I haven’t, no I haven’t,” when questioned about speaking with Cuomo.

Nadler was campaigning with Mamdani despite his having come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, including his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

Nadler has in the past described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the worst leader in Jewish history”. That statement came before Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress, which Nadler said he would attend nonetheless “out of respect for the State of Israel and the office of the Prime Minister.”