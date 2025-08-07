US President Donald Trump, despite no longer residing in New York City, has reportedly discussed the possibility of intervening in the city's mayoral race to thwart Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and left-wing frontrunner, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Sources close to the discussions who were quoted in the report said that Trump has been seeking advice from local Republicans and businessmen about which candidate, including Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, might have the best chance of defeating Mamdani.

Trump has been briefed by veteran pollster Mark Penn and former New York City Council president Andrew Stein, who have both suggested Cuomo could still be a competitive candidate, despite his loss in the Democratic primary. Cuomo has announced his intentions to run as an independent after the primary loss. According to the Times, Penn has worked on a pro-Cuomo super PAC, and Stein has vocally supported Cuomo’s potential run as an independent.

Recent reports indicate Trump personally reached out to Cuomo, although the details of their conversation remain unclear.

The president’s possible involvement in New York’s already fractious race could add an unpredictable element to the contest. While some Republicans see Trump as key to consolidating the anti-Mamdani vote, others speculate that his presence could backfire in a city where he remains unpopular among many voters.

Despite this, Trump's continued connection to New York, where he made his name as a real estate mogul, makes him deeply invested in the city’s future. Trump's associates have even argued that Mamdani’s left-wing views could be detrimental to the city, with some questioning whether he is fit for the mayor’s office.

Though there’s no definitive word on how Trump might proceed, his meetings with key political figures, like Representative Mike Lawler and political strategists, suggest that he is closely monitoring the situation. Many of Trump’s allies believe that if Cuomo dropped out, it would benefit Mamdani, thereby bolstering his path to victory.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, including his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada".

At a recent mayoral forum at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, Mamdani was confronted by fellow candidate Whitney Tilson, who accused him of inciting antisemitic mobs. Mamdani responded by quoting far-left Israeli activists and reiterated his belief in equality for all lives. He further pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently condemned Mamdani for his anti-Israel statements, noting he condemned Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s attack on Israel, rather than denouncing the terrorist organization.

Trump recently vowed that he would not let "communist lunatic" Mamdani "destroy New York".