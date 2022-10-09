Last Thursday, Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked contacted Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and informed him that following the conclusion with him, she informed the relatives of the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem that their status in Israel has been revoked and that they are required to leave Israel for the PA or be relocated there by force.

Thursday was the deadline for them to leave independently. Since this did not happen, Minister Shaked demands that Minister Barlev evict the family by force immediately, and allocate all the necessary forces for this.

Shaked explained that the purpose of deportation is to create a deterrent against terrorism. The ISA has previously supported the Interior Minister's position on this matter.

"About three weeks ago I warned the government that the quota of miracles is running out and the days are few until the next disaster," Shaked said. "Unfortunately, it happened last night in an attack carried out by accursed terrorists at the Shuafat checkpoint, and this morning, we are informed of the death of Noa Lazar, an IDF soldier who fell while standing guard in Jerusalem. Deporting the terrorist's family is a matter of life and death and therefore it must be carried out immediately. I have every hope that this quick action will increase the security of the citizens of Israel and deter anyone who would think of harming them during this tense period or in the future," added the Minister of the Interior.

Herzl Hajaj, the father of Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, who was murdered in the attack on the Armon Hanatziv Promenade, commented on Minister Shaked's demand to deport the family of the relatives of the terrorist who carried out the attack. "A necessary decision that should have been made immediately after the attack. For the past few years, we have been working to deport the families of the terrorists who supported the attack, but that is not enough. We have a deterrence package that includes many measures to prevent the next attack," he told Arutz Sheva.