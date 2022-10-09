The chairwoman of the Jewish Home, Ayelet Shaked, insists that, when all is said and done, her party will pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming elections.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12 News, Shaked said, "I can only tell Netanyahu that if he brings me down, he is going down with me."

"He has no chance of forming a government if I don't pass the threshold. Especially if I quit the race, because then he doesn't have 61 and the left-wing bloc gets stronger," she insisted, adding that the Jewish Home is on the rise. "If I increase by half a percent next week, we'll be close to the electoral threshold.

"We are indeed in a war of blocs and the reality is different, because we have a majority of voters over the threshold. We are the case of the chicken and the egg - people are afraid to vote for us because they see in the polls that we don't pass."

"Right-wingers and center-rightists who don't want Netanyahu or Smotrich do not sympathize with this extremism, neither with Smotrich's extremism in certain areas, nor with the divergence with the haredim in matters of religion and state," continued Shaked.

"I have been outflanking Netanyahu's right wing for years. I worked to establish 14 communities in the Negev this year when he did nothing. I worked for changes in the judicial system when Netanyahu did nothing. But there is a difference between values ​​and ideological right-wing things, which I am definitely in favor of and I think no politician who did more than me in this matter, and Netanyahu's personal matters. People on the right, responsible people, who do not want the Attorney General to be fired, and do not want a French Law [protecting a Prime Minister from being indicted] to be passed and do not want things to be enslaved to Netanyahu's personal matters. They do want a right-wing ideology, but they don't want to be enslaved to Netanyahu’s matters."

The Likud said in response, "Ayelet Shaked does not pass the electoral threshold and has no chance of passing it. Shaked says she cares about the right-wing camp, but in practice she is once again endangering the right and transferring votes to the left-wing bloc. A vote for Ayelet is a vote that goes into the trash."