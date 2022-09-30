The chairman of the Ra'am Party, Mansour Abbas, clarified on Friday that his party will not support Benjamin Netanyahu after the elections.

Abbas blamed Netanyahu for the dramatic increase in crime and violence in Arab society, and also attacked his Arab opponents for cooperating with Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu is the cause of everything that happens in Arab society," Abbas told Channel 12 News. "Crime and the escalation in crime occurred during his time in office. We are with the government of change, and we will not support Netanyahu - he is history. He is the one who returned the fascist Ben Gvir to the Israeli parliament."

Abbas attacked MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta'al) over the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying, "They are taking pictures there while we are defending the mosque. Odeh went together with Tibi and the Likud to overthrow the government." On the disqualification of the Balad Party, Abbas clarified, "I have no problem with them continuing."

Former Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to Abbas and said, "I am preserving history so that Mansour Abbas and his friends will not be the future."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)