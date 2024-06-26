Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll declared that no future government could lean on Mansour Abbas' Islamist United Arab List.

"I respect the opinion that part of the public holds, but in my opinion, a government can not lean on the United Arab List for its existence," Roll wrote on X.

He added: "Such a situation threatens the ability to keep Israel a Jewish state and endangers a plethora of national interests."

This is the second such statement from the party on the matter. Two days ago the party chairman MK Yair Lapid stated in the Knesset: "The United Arab List can not be the 61st seat in the next government, we can not be in a government that leans on them, Arab society can't do either."

The remarks are rather surprising in light of the fact that Yesh Atid was among the parties to lead the move to enlist the United Arab Party's support for the previous government led by Naftali Bennett.