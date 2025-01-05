Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas called in an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night for the establishment of a “hostage rescue government”.

"The Zionist parties, led by Benny Gantz, can take such steps. If a government comes that will bring them home and stop the war – Ra'am will provide a safety net," stated Abbas.

He stressed that in his view, the current government is "bad," but it must complete its term, and therefore he expects the leaders of the opposition to extend a hand to the Prime Minister and form a new government “that will complete the term, bring back the hostages, stop the war, rehabilitate the south and the north, and also address the issue of crime in Arab society."