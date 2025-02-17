Energy Minister Eli Cohen has rejected forming a future coalition or government with the Arab Ra'am (United Arab List) party.

In conversations with dozes of of deputy leaders in various local authorities, Cohen said, "My hand could be cut off and I would not sit with [MK] Mansour Abbas."

A deputy mayor from the Arab sector expressed dislike for Cohen's statements, prompting Cohen to add, "You can be proud that you live in the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish nation, the safest place in the Middle East for a variety of populations, and I told Abbas also that he should kiss the ground that the IDF soldiers protect."

Regarding the hostage deal, Cohen said that Israel must act powerfully against Hamas, until all hostages are freed.

"If they do not release hostages in the second stage of the deal, we must end the humanitarian aid and disconnect the electricity," he urged.

Regarding the Draft Law, he said, "Our haredi brothers and sisters need to enlist. The State of Israel is facing security challenges which require more manpower from us, and a change in the perception of security. Firstly, the simple rule of 60% do not go to yeshivas. Anyone whose Torah is not his occupation must enlist."